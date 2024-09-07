(Video) Dortmund release Jurgen Klopp training footage and it feels like he’s never been away

There’s just something so natural about watching Jurgen Klopp wearing team kit and bellowing out instructions on the training pitch!

The legendary German might no longer be in charge of Liverpool as he continues his sabbatical from competitive football, but he’s momentarily dipping his toes back into the sport this week for the farewell match between two of his ex-Borussia Dortmund greats in Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski.

The former Reds boss will be on the touchline for the fixture at Signal Iduna Park, which takes place this afternoon, as he makes a flickering return to football.

BVB’s social media channels posted footage of Klopp on the training ground, and although our German isn’t strong enough to decipher what he was saying to his players, there’s something about the clips which makes it feel as if he’s never been away.

The sight of a kitted-out Jurgen putting the squad through their paces amid a few instances of his trademark booming laugh just seems so right, even if it’s not Liverpool colours that he’s wearing in this instance.

One thing which seems certain is that he’ll be given an incredibly rousing reception from the Dortmund faithful in attendance today, and rightly so.

