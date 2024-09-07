Liverpool join growing transfer chase for £50m ‘leader’ who’s matching Salah so far this season

Liverpool have reportedly entered the growing transfer chase for an in-demand attacker who’s enjoyed a spendid start to the season.

According to GIVEMESPORT, the Reds have joined Newcastle and Arsenal in the hunt for Bryan Mbeumo, whose versatility and impressive form have seen the Brentford winger attract plenty of admirers.

The Bees are believed to value him at £50m and were determined to price him out of an exit from west London had any offers landed at their door over the summer, particularly with Ivan Toney leaving for the Saudi Pro League recently.

The 25-year-old’s willingness to be deployed in various roles across the forward line is understood to be a significant factor in him being ranked ahead of alternative targets for the trio of Premier League clubs being linked with him.

Mbeumo already has three goals in the Premier League this season, the same tally as Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, with Liverpool the only team to prevent him from scoring so far – indeed, he was booked towards the end of Brentford’s recent defeat at Anfield.

His manager Thomas Frank has described him as a ‘leader in the making’ and spoke of how the Cameroon international stands out as a standard bearer in training (The Athletic).

Had the Reds not signed Federico Chiesa towards the end of August, the Bees winger would’ve been a most desirable transfer target, as there was no natural senior right-sided alternative to Salah in Arne Slot’s squad prior to the Italian’s arrival a few days ago.

If Mbeumo was at Liverpool now, he’d currently have very stiff competition for a place in the team, although the picture could change over the next few months depending on player availability and, of course, whether the Egyptian King stays at Anfield beyond the end of his contract in June 2025.

The Brentford attacker is becoming harder to ignore, and while his prospective addition for LFC might currently seem like more of a luxury than a necessity, it’d be well worth the effort from Richard Hughes and co to at least keep their noses in the hunt for the red-hot Cameroonian, especially if he maintains his current form.

