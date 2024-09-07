New Liverpool arrival confirmed after social media change spotted online

Liverpool quietly further bolstered Arne Slot’s backroom staff back in August.

Another former FC Porto employee, Diogo Paiva, joined the Merseysiders as their new ‘technical skills coach’. This has been confirmed by the self-titled ‘talent development specialist’ on his personal Instagram and LinkedIn accounts, with the switch attracting serious interest on social media.

Diogo Paiva himself confirms he will be Technical skills coach at Liverpool after 6 seasons at Porto and a UEFA youth league triumph. A specialist in talent development… ✨ pic.twitter.com/tiq7mRJohm — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) September 7, 2024

The former Dragões operative joins the likes of Sipke Hulshoff (assistant), Johnny Heitinga (assistant), Fabian Otte (goalkeeping department), Ruben Peeters (physical performance), and Aaron Briggs (individual development).

Who is Diogo Paiva?

Paiva spent six years (2018-24) at FC Porto leading the club’s ‘Individual Development Project’.

In that time, during which the 38-year-old also held the role of U19 assistant coach (2022-24), he helped the side secure the UEFA Youth League title.

On behalf of all of us here at Empire of the Kop, we’d like to wish our latest staff addition a very warm welcome to Liverpool Football Club!

It’s an extremely exciting project he’s joined under Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

