‘Amazing’ 96-pass Liverpool gem made a point to Arne Slot with latest international performance

One Liverpool player seized his chance to make a point to Arne Slot with his latest performance on international duty.

England’s under-21s were held to a scoreless draw by their Northern Ireland counterparts in European qualifying action on Friday night, a damaging result which leaves the holders at risk of having to rely on the play-off route just to reach next year’s finals.

However, on an individual level, Jarell Quansah has plenty of reason to feel pleased with his display, having played his part in helping his team to record a clean sheet.

As per Sofascore, the 21-year-old was almost flawless in possession of the ball last night, completing a team-high 96 passes out of 103 attempted (93% success) and playing seven accurate long balls. The Liverpool defender also won two duels and made four clearances and one interception.

The youngster was culled at half-time by Slot in the opening day win at Ipswich three weeks ago, with the Reds’ head coach publicly explaining his reason for that substitution, and he hasn’t featured for his club since that afternoon at Portman Road.

Ibrahima Konate has impressed since taking Quansah’s place in the team, although in contrast to the England under-21 gem, our number 5 was savaged by French media following his country’s defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League last night.

It was only five months ago that Alexis Mac Allister hailed the Liverpool academy graduate as an ‘amazing‘ talent, and the 21-year-old might feel that he made a point to his club boss with his latest performance in a Three Lions shirt.

Whether or not it’s enough to get him back into the team ahead of the Frenchman for next week’s clash against Nottingham Forest remains to be seen.

