Mo Salah signs two-year extension as Trent contract talks escalate in ideal September

Liverpool fans’ concerns over the lack of transfer business conducted in the summer window may very well have abated in the face of a 100% start from the club under Arne Slot.

Nonetheless, critically important work remains for Richard Hughes and Co. in maintaining the core of the side for the long term.

All three of Virgil van Dijk (33), Mo Salah (32) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (25) find themselves on contracts set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Thankfully, the Merseysiders are reportedly keen to open talks with all three players in the near future. However, the question remains as to what length of contract should be offered, if at all, to the most senior players of the trio.

What does an ideal September look like for Liverpool?

Our Egyptian King’s public admission that Liverpool have, thus far, failed to engage in discussions over fresh terms may offer some indication of the order of coming events.

That’s not to suggest discussions won’t also be taking place with our Dutch No.4 or our No.66, of course.

We’d be far from surprised to see a breakthrough officially announced first with Salah this September following a supremely strong individual start to the campaign. A cautious two-year extension would seem the most reasonable and likely outcome from this, provided an agreement can be struck on the financial side of the deal.

From that point on, the next top priority must be handing Trent Alexander-Arnold the most important contract of his footballing career.

Our vice-skipper is, without question, a generational talent – a player who has redefined the fullback role and offers a unique selling point we’d most likely fail to replace.

More to the point, the Scouser lives and breathes Liverpool Football Club. In a similar vein to the Scouse legends of yore, our Academy graduate simply must be allowed to complete his story on the red half of Merseyside.

Allowing him to depart on a free to another European giant – most likely Real Madrid – would be a tragedy beyond comprehension. Not to mention a financial failing of epic proportions.

But we have to go off the signs available. Judging by Trent’s gleeful post-match celebrations after Liverpool’s 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford, he doesn’t look in any rush to cut his time at the club short.

Get it done, Liverpool.

