‘My decision is…’ – Liverpool may have just been handed golden chance to land free transfer swoop

Liverpool may now have a golden opportunity to snap up a potentially shrewd free transfer coup in 2025 after a public declaration from the player involved.

On Friday, Christian Falk advised to ‘keep an eye on’ the Reds regarding a possible move for Jonathan Tah, who reportedly dreams of playing in the Premier League.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has since given an interview to Suddeutsche Zeitung in which he confirmed his intentions to move on from the Bundesliga champions when his contract expires next summer.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m not going to sign a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen. My decision is made. I will give my best until the end here and then we will see about my future club, but my decision is to go and try different experience.”

If Liverpool are truly interested in adding Tah to Arne Slot’s squad on a free next summer, they’ve now been given an open invitation to do so by the player himself.

Admittedly the Germany international will be 29 by the time his current deal expires, but in the absence of any transfer fee and on a modest wage of just over £46k per week at Leverkusen (Capology), this seems like a prospective move where the potential rewards far outweigh any risk involved.

The Reds could secure a highly experienced operator with almost 400 senior club appearances and 29 caps for the Nationalmannschaft for a minimal cost, and he should still be young enough to enjoy a few more fruitful years at a high level.

Furthermore, Tah ranks among the 99th percentile of centre-backs in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for pass completion with a hugely impressive 94.6% (FBref), a calibre of ball retention which could make him perfect for Slot’s system, of which patiently passing out from the back is a core component.

The opportunity to strengthen our centre-back options with a proven performer who should still have plenty to offer, all without dipping into the transfer budget, seems too good for Liverpool not to at least try and exploit over the coming months, especially with the player himself making it clear that he’s looking to move.

