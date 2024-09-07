Transfer insider makes Trent contract claim which’ll be music to Liverpool fans’ ears

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among three integral Liverpool players whose current contracts expire next summer, but a claim from one source suggests that his Anfield chapter won’t be coming to an end any time soon.

Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Pete O’Rourke indicated that the 25-year-old is the likeliest out of him, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk (whose deals are also up in 2025) to extend his stay at the club, with LFC chiefs set to push hard to retain the vice-captain.

The same outlet had reported on Friday that the Reds are also keen to sit down with the Dutch defender and secure his future, with Richard Hughes seemingly elevating contractual matters to the top of his priority list now that the transfer market is closed.

Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans may have deduced a potential contract hint from Trent immediately after the win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, when he was heard saying ‘Next time I’m coming back!’.

Speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid has either been front-and-centre or lurking in the background in the past few months, especially amid his well-documented friendship with Jude Bellingham, and it’ll likely remain latent until such time that the 25-year-old officially commits to the Reds.

There’s been a mood of discontent among the fan base that his future (along with Salah and Van Dijk) has been allowed to go unresolved this close to his deal expiring, but now that the transfer window is done, Hughes must make the trio’s contract situations his top priority.

Trent could strengthen his case for an extension with a strong performance in England’s UEFA Nations League matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland in the coming days, with the Liverpool vice-captain set to start in his strongest position as right-back under interim boss Lee Carsley.

The uncertainty has already rumbled on for too long. Our message to the Anfield hierarchy is clear – don’t let any of these three crucial players leave on a free transfer before next June.

