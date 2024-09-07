(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold should be arrested after illegally delicious pass in England vs Ireland

It seems insane to think that Gareth Southgate just couldn’t get a tune out of Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Our No.66 is, without question, one of the most technically gifted and creative footballers across the globe. To leave him on the bench for much of the European Championship this summer is just plain disgraceful (not to mention wasteful) as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop.

Fortunately, the Scouser was able to quickly prove his worth to the Three Lions’ new boss, Lee Carsley, with a long-range ball of astonishing quality in the opening 11 minutes of action against the Republic of Ireland.

The fullback spotted the run of Anthony Gordon, taking out the opposition midfield and backline in one fell swoop.

