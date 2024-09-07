(Video) Wow: Luis Diaz stole the show on int’l duty this morning vs Peru

Luis Diaz just can’t stop scoring goals in the 2024/25 campaign for club and country. An affliction all involved will gladly continue to welcome.

The 27-year-old winger got on the scoresheet once again for Colombia, helping his nation secure a late equaliser in a 1-1 World Cup 2026 qualifying draw with Peru.

The Liverpool man added to his three Premier League goals this term with a diving header from close range after Jhon Duran’s own header was sent across the face of goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN (via @AfaGoles01 on X):