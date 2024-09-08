(Video) Liverpool fans will get emotional watching Klopp’s fist-pumps with Dortmund crowd

What a wonderful privilege it was to have Jurgen Klopp manage Liverpool Football Club.

The German tactician will have brought a tear to the eye of many a fan of a red and yellow persuasion after serenading the Dortmund crowd (after a testimonial match for former players Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski) with his classic fist-pumps.

What a pleasure it was to be emotionally and spiritually so connected with such a manager.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BVB: