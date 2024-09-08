(Video) Gakpo’s Netherlands goal doesn’t happen without crazy Gravenberch pass

Cody Gakpo got on the scoresheet once more for the Netherlands in a 5-2 thrashing of Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

The Dutchman’s close-range tap-in, however, simply wouldn’t have come to be without a moment of sheer inspiration from compatriot and fellow Liverpool teammate Ryan Gravenberch.

Our No.38 spotted an opportunity to break multiple lines with an incisive through ball into the box for Tijjani Reijnders to latch on to and supply the assist.

Arne Slot… what monster have you created?

