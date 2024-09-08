Ryan Gravenberch delivers honest early verdict on Arne Slot as Liverpool coach

It surely won’t come as a surprise to many that Ryan Gravenberch is very much in favour of Arne Slot as Liverpool’s new head coach.

The former Feyenoord boss follows in the footsteps of a managerial giant in Jurgen Klopp after the German tactician called time on his Anfield career this summer.

However, the early signs from the 45-year-old have been positive and his No.38 is clearly enjoying his football under the new regime.

“I just feel good in my skin, to be honest. But does that have a reason? Yeah, things are going well at the club,” Gravenberch spoke to ESPN Netherlands.

‘I’m just doing my thing, and it’s working out well now. He [Slot] gives me confidence now. He just lets me start in the lineup. It’s going pretty well. As a player, you obviously want to get minutes. For me, that confidence is part of it. With that confidence, I feel more comfortable, and with the minutes, it keeps getting better.

“He’s a good coach. He knows what he wants. He has a clear plan. Yeah, so far, we’re executing it really well. Clarity from the start is always nice for me.”

The Dutch international played a key part in his nation’s 5-2 UEFA Nations League victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The footballer has been ever-present in 2024/25, playing every minute of Liverpool’s campaign thus far.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano reacts to rumours Liverpool & Arsenal could try sign Aurelien Tchouameni in 2025

READ MORE: ‘As of today’: Fabrizio Romano drops overnight Mo Salah contract talks update

Rafael van der Vaart is on the money: Liverpool have some footballer

Is Gravenberch better than Jude Bellingham, as Rafael van der Vaart once suggested? We’ll have to wait and see on that front, but the former Ajax man is undoubtedly now proving his worth after a summer 2023 transfer.

One thing the ex-Spurs man is 100% spot on about is how much more confident the 22-year-old looks this term.

He’s enjoying more minutes and excelling in a role that courted a great deal of anxiety from the fanbase during the prior window.

Thank goodness Slot saw the potential in Gravenberch and opted to put his faith in his abilities right from the get-go.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions