(Video) Gravenberch makes opponent look silly with unreal bit of skill in Netherlands win

International breaks can be a dull time for club fans, though fortunately we’ve been treated to some moments of quality in the interim.

Ryan Gravenberch provided one of the standout moments with a sumptuous pass to help create Cody Gakpo’s goal during the Netherlands’ 5-2 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Now fresh footage has emerged of the Dutchman’s classy touch to evade pressure in the opening 20 minutes of action in their UEFA Nations League clash.

We were always certain there was a quality footballer to be unearthed in the former Bayern Munich star!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NOS (via @bacjetic on X):