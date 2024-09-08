‘He changes games’ – Journalist in awe of Liverpool wizard after ‘fabulous’ international display

One Liverpool player enjoyed a somewhat redemptive outing for his country on Saturday after the significant role he played in their victory.

England eased to a 2-0 win away to Republic of Ireland to begin their UEFA Nations League campaign, with the first goal coming from ex-Irish international Declan Rice.

It stemmed from a simply outrageous pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold to set up a chance for Anthony Gordon, and after the home side rebuffed the first two attempts, the Arsenal man made no mistake third time around to give the Three Lions an early lead.

Just after that goal, The Times’ Henry Winter posted on X: “Had to be Declan Rice scoring (and not celebrating). All started by another brilliant pass from Alexander-Arnold, his third in 11 minutes (after earlier balls to Kane, then Grealish). He changes games with passes like that to Gordon. Fabulous pass.”

Had to be Declan Rice scoring (and not celebrating). All started by another brilliant pass from Alexander-Arnold, his third in 11 minutes (after earlier balls to Kane, then Grealish) He changes games with passes like that to Gordon. Fabulous pass. #IREENG — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 7, 2024

Trent’s handling by Gareth Southgate in recent years – in terms of either being played out of position or not making the team at all – seems even more baffling after the Liverpool star’s impactful display from his preferred right-back role in Dublin yesterday.

As Winter rightly acknowledges, the pass for Gordon the lead-up to Rice’s goal was a moment of genius and was the third fantastic ball he played in the opening 11 minutes against Ireland.

He ended the evening with 10 accurate long balls recorded, two key passes, 87% pass completion, 75% duel success and two tackles won (Sofascore), emerging as one of the Three Lions’ standout performers in a comfortable victory.

Trent’s world-class ability in possession indeed makes him a game-changer, as the journalist mentioned, and Lee Carsley already seems to have a far better handle on him than Southgate ever did.

The Liverpool vice-captain was made a scapegoat for England’s dreary group stage displays at Euro 2024, but more performances like the one at the Aviva Stadium will surely see the rest of his nation finally join Liverpool fans in properly appreciating the enormous talent that he boasts.

