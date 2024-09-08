(Photo) What Mamardashvili did after 4-1 Georgia win will instantly endear him to Liverpool fans

Giorgi Mamardashvili won’t be part of Liverpool’s squad until next year, but he’s already given us a taster of what we can expect from him when he comes to Anfield.

The 23-year-old will remain on loan with Valencia for this season before relocating to Merseyside, and on Saturday he enjoyed a memorable victory with Georgia as they thumped Czechia 4-1 to begin their UEFA Nations League campaign in style.

Fabrizio Romano later posted a photo to Instagram which shows the goalkeeper in among the home fans in Tbilisi, holding a megaphone and leading a series of boisterous chants as they revelled in the eye-catching result.

In his caption to go along with the image, the Italian journalist noted how Mamardashvili’s leadership ‘was one of the extra key factors’ in convincing Liverpool to complete a deal for the stopper in August.

That particular trait, combined with the passion that he showed in celebrating with his country’s supporters, could instantly endear him to Reds fans, many of whom might already have been wowed by his performances on the pitch in Georgia’s memorable run to the knockout stages at Euro 2024.

You can view the image of Mamardashvili with the Georgia fans below, via fabriziorom on Instagram: