‘I can also confirm…’ – Fabrizio Romano revelation makes Liverpool coup look even better now

A fresh revelation from Fabrizio Romano will have Liverpool chiefs feeling even more delighted about one particular piece of transfer business.

In the final week of August, the Reds secured a move for Federico Chiesa from Juventus for just £10m (with £2.5m in add-ons), although the Italy forward could easily have ended up elsewhere in Europe long before then.

In his latest Daily Briefing column on Sunday morning, the journalist corroborated previous reports from Germany that Bayern Munich had the opportunity to sign the 26-year-old, who they ‘appreciated’, but ended up prioritising a ‘different kind of player’ instead.

Romano wrote: “I can also confirm some other Bayern reports, as Bild have claimed Federico Chiesa was an option for them earlier in the summer, before he ended up joining Liverpool.

“Bayern were offered this possibility in June but their top target was always a different kind of player like Olise. Different player, different skills. They appreciated Chiesa but they were not looking for that kind of player.”

In light of Bayern being offered the chance to sign Chiesa a full two months before he ultimately joined Liverpool, the Reds’ remarkably low-price coup for the Italian looks even better now.

Had the 26-year-old not come to Anfield, Arne Slot would’ve had no new additons with whom to work this season (Giorgi Mamardashvili isn’t coming to Merseyside until next year). That would’ve been a rather humiliating look for the club, particularly when so many players were let go on loan or sold permanently.

Thankfully, the ex-Juventus forward has come to LFC and given the head coach a potentially invaluable squad option, particularly on the right flank, where his presence could enable Mo Salah’s game-time to be better managed this season than in previous years.

Aside from his proven pedigree in a top European league (47 goals in 235 Serie A games), the Italy international’s genuine glee at signing for Liverpool – which has come across in various media published by the club – illustrates how much it means to him to pull in the iconic red shirt.

Hopefully in a few months’ time, we’ll have even more reason to feel a tad smug over landing him for a mere £12.5m, and Bayern may well be regretting not taking up the chance to sign him earlier in the summer.

