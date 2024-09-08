‘As of today’: Fabrizio Romano drops overnight Mo Salah contract talks update

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that Liverpool remain committed to opening talks with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold over their futures at the club.

The trio’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, though things are ‘not over at all’ between the Reds and their Egyptian international despite prior reported Saudi interest.

“We can confirm what I keep saying since the game [vs Manchester United], because it was panic for Liverpool fans after that fantastic performance at Old Trafford,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“But then after the game, Mo Salah with those words sent the fans into a kind of panic for his future. What I can say is that conversations are set to take place soon between Mo Salah, his agent (Ramy Abbas) and Liverpool.

“There will be conversations, there will be talks. Let them work. In the sense that Liverpool have to discuss with Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the same will happen with Virgil van Dijk. Talks will follow to understand the futures of these players, including Mo Salah.

“As of today, it’s not over at all between Salah and Liverpool. Talks will follow and we will see how these discussions will go on project, contract, length of the contract and also, obviously, money.”

The No.11 has been in sensational form in 2024/25, registering six goal contributions in Arne Slot’s three opening competitive games in charge.

Egypt recorded a 3-0 AFCON qualifier win over Cape Verde and are set to next take on Botswana during the international break.

Any contract offer must fit within Liverpool’s commitment to sustainability

The reality of the matter is that Liverpool will only tolerate a certain level of financial demands from their key stars.

There will more than likely be a willingness for flexibility as far as our No.66 is concerned owing to his comparative youth (25) and status as a generational footballing talent.

At 32 and 33 years of age respectively, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, however, will be afforded less wiggle room in this regard.

That’s not, of course, to suggest that we shouldn’t be doing everything within our power to try and keep the pair at the club beyond 2025.

Our Egyptian King remains in ludicrously good shape and capable of maintaining a high level of impact in our forward line for the foreseeable future. Likewise, our Dutch colossus is currently showing no signs of his performance levels collapsing in the near future.

What a shame it would be to see both depart on free transfers at the end of the season.

