Fabrizio Romano reacts to rumours Liverpool & Arsenal could try sign Aurelien Tchouameni in 2025

Ryan Gravenberch may be performing exceptionally well in midfield for Liverpool but that apparently won’t stop the Reds from being continually linked with top holding midfielders.

Aurelien Tchouameni is certainly a familiar name for the club’s fanbase and it seems the Frenchman has resurfaced once more in links to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano, however, was quick to pour cold water over the rumours in question, confirming that both player and club remain committed to the 24-year-old’s future at Real Madrid.

“We saw these rumours in England and we keep receiving many questions on Tchouameni because the summer transfer window just closed. Many people raised rumours about Liverpool, Arsenal, Tchouameni in 2025,” the Italian journalist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“I wanted to clarify something for 2024, 2025, 2026, whenever. The intention of Aurelien Tchouameni is to stay in Real Madrid. The intention of Real Madrid is to keep Aurelien Tchouameni as a crucial player for that project. For present and future. They are in love with Tchouameni; with the player, with the professional.

“How he acted in the centre-back position was something really appreciated by the technical staff at Real Madrid. So it’s absolutely not even considered for Real Madrid to sell Aurelien Tchouameni. The situation is perfect between the club and player.

“I can guarantee at the moment, despite all the rumours, we know how many clubs can appreciate a top player like Tchouameni… but in terms of concrete possibilities for him to leave Madrid – at the moment, zero.”

Los Blancos beat out interest from elite competitors to sign the then 22-year-old from Monaco for £68.3m in the 2022 summer window.

What do the stats say about Aurelien Tchouameni?

We won’t beat around the bush – our fellow Liverpool fans will be more than aware of just how impressive a footballer Tchouameni is.

There’s no question it was a great shame that we failed to land his signature two years ago, especially ahead of Fabinho’s sudden collapse in 2022/23.

Nonetheless, our hopes of landing the versatile No.6 in the near future have to be considered minimal. He’s a frequent starter for Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti outside of injuries.

FBref have the French international down as an extremely reliable operator in possession, ranking in the 96th percentile for pass completion and recording an average dispossession rate of 0.44 per 90 across his time in the Spanish capital.

Barring a sudden cataclysmic falling out with the head coach and Madrid’s hierarchy, we just can’t see Tchouameni leaving any time soon.

