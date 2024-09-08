Van der Vaart blown away by what ‘super dynamic’ Liverpool player did on int’l duty yesterday

Rafael van der Vaart has showered Ryan Gravenberch with praise following his involvement in the Netherlands’ 5-2 drubbing of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Liverpool midfielder has discovered a new lease of life under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, at Anfield.

The former Ajax star took the opportunity to impress on the international stage with both hands, notably crafting a goalscoring opportunity with one special line-breaking pass during the encounter.

“Ryan Gravenberch is playing very good! Super sharp, looking like a free man, super dynamic, always between the lines. He is playing with so much confidence, it’s finally coming out!” the former Tottenham star spoke on Dutch broadcaster NOS.

The result sees Ronald Koeman’s men go second in their UEFA Nations League group (behind Germany on goal difference).

The Merseysiders are set to return to Premier League action next Saturday when they will host Nottingham Forest at L4.

How did Ryan Gravenberch perform vs Bosnia-Herzegovina?

The stats would appear to support Van der Vaart’s claim that Gravenberch had a good game on international duty.

The footballer recorded a 92% pass success rate (67/73), two key passes, won 4/7 ground duels and three interceptions, according to stats collected by Sofascore.

Whilst it’s worth bearing in mind the quality of opposition faced so far this term, we can’t deny that we are witnessing a much-improved version of the midfielder we signed from Bayern Munich last year.

It’s a sign that can only bode well for the future!

