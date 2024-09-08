(Video) Watch what Trent & Kelleher did immediately after England beat Ireland

Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold shared a heartwarming moment on the pitch together after England’s 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.
The backup Liverpool goalkeeper certainly held no hard feelings after the Three Lions’ victory left his nation joint-bottom of their UEFA Nations League group.
The former Ringmahon Rangers star should take comfort from the fact he enjoyed a positive performance against Lee Carsley’s men regardless, recording seven saves (Sofascore).
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnythingLFC_:
Kelleher & Trent at full time of the Ireland & England game ♥️ pic.twitter.com/A2EpZNb9kD
— Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) September 7, 2024