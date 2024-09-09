(Video) Beautiful moment between Van Dijk and mascots says everything about the man

News Videos
Posted by

Virgil van Dijk takes the responsibility of being captain for Liverpool and Netherlands very seriously and that was on show once again.

Ahead of playing for his nation, the defender made sure he spent time with all the young mascots in the tunnel.

READ MORE: (Images) Mo Salah’s rejuvenated hairline on show during Egypt international duty

It’s something he didn’t need to do but when you see the reaction of the kids, it shows how much it meant to them all.

You can watch the footage of Van Dijk via @OptusSport on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions

More Stories Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *