(Video) Beautiful moment between Van Dijk and mascots says everything about the man

Virgil van Dijk takes the responsibility of being captain for Liverpool and Netherlands very seriously and that was on show once again.

Ahead of playing for his nation, the defender made sure he spent time with all the young mascots in the tunnel.

It’s something he didn’t need to do but when you see the reaction of the kids, it shows how much it meant to them all.

You can watch the footage of Van Dijk via @OptusSport on X:

Virgil van Dijk proving once again why he’s one of the good guys 🥹 It’s not much to the Liverpool and Netherlands captain but it’ll mean the world to the kids. You just love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EdmGuyHOHD — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 8, 2024

