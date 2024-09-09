‘Brilliant news’ coming out of Liverpool amid 25-y/o player’s int’l break bombshell

Liverpool’s task of convincing three of their key men to put pen to paper on fresh terms may have become somewhat easier in recent days.

Virgil van Dijk was quoted by the Mirror discussing his future at Anfield and with the Dutch national team. It would seem that the 33-year-old is keen to remain part of the playing staff for both outfits beyond 2025.

“At both teams I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years. I am human, I have emotions too. You start thinking all kinds of things. Especially just after a game like the elimination (by England) in the very last minute,” the centre-back said.

“I also understand that it came across unclear on how I stood in all this, because after the match I was so disappointed and full of emotion. It perhaps came across as if it had been my last international match. I did have doubts that night and I did hint at that.

“It’s very good that I went on holiday the next day, was able to spend time with my children, my family, which is the most important thing in my life. I was able to share it and then very quickly things calmed down.”

Pundit Ally McCoist was understandably delighted after hearing the Reds skipper’s update.

“Brilliant news. Delighted. Brilliant news. Brilliant news for everybody,” the 61-year-old spoke on TalkSPORT.

Van Dijk’s current terms are set to expire (along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s) in the summer of 2025.

Elsewhere: Caoimhin Kelleher made his stance on Liverpool future clear

Caoimhin Kelleher may have surprised fans with an open admission of frustration over his circumstances at Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland international went on the record once more to state his ambition of being a No.1 at another outfit – an understandable position given his quality.

Whilst we more than agree that the former Ringmahon Rangers star is perfectly entitled to be given the opportunity to fight for a first-XI spot elsewhere, we have every right to demand a fair price for his services.

Jurgen Klopp once described the Irishman, rightly in our view, as the world’s leading backup ‘keeper. Additionally keeping in mind the fact that Kelleher featured 26 times in 2023/24, you can understand why Liverpool weren’t keen to sell well below their value to Nottingham Forest in the summer.

The question remains, of course, as to when it will be the most viable time to sell the 25-year-old footballer whose terms expire in 2026.

We suspect the next summer window will be our last chance to receive a worthwhile fee for his services.

