(Video) ‘I hope he…’ – Carragher implores Arne Slot to stop doing one thing as Liverpool boss

Jamie Carragher is hoping that Arne Slot will desist with one thing that we’ve seen from him in his first few weeks in charge of Liverpool.

The Dutchman has won his first three Premier League games in charge, and after the most recent of those – the 3-0 thrasing of Manchester United at Old Trafford – he detailed how he exploited the opponents’ weaknesses live on Sky Sports.

Speaking on the latest Stick to Football podcast, the former Red has found the new head coach fascinating, even if he wishes the 45-year-old was less candid about tactical matters in public.

Carragher said: “It’s interesting listening to him. I spoke to him after his first game. He gives you something every time you speak to him from a tactical point of view whereas Jurgen [Klopp] would give you something from an emotional point of view. Every time Klopp spoke, he’d hang on something.”

When Ian Wright suggested that Slot ‘should stop’ dissecting opposition teams’ tactics in public, the ex-LFC defender replied: “I hope he does from a Liverpool point of a view. I’m thinking is it the Dutch way of doing things, they’re on the front foot, they’re quite open, they give their opinion? You ask them a question, they give you an answer, which is great for us.”

It was unconventional for the Reds boss to speak so openly about how he outfoxed United last week, and while his analysis made for compelling viewing, we can understand why the pundits are advising him to rein it in on that front.

There’s a danger that such candour could come back to haunt him further down the line, but we don’t necessarily mind it too much as long as he keeps churning out results for Liverpool, which is his ultimate remit.

You can view the pundits’ discussion on Slot below (from 5:23), via The Overlap on YouTube: