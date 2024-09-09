(Video) Gravenberch carries Liverpool form onto international stage with fine performance

Ryan Gravenberch wasn’t handed a minute of football during the Euros this past summer but this season has seen him become a totally different player.

After impressing under Arne Slot for Liverpool, it was no surprise then to see the Netherlands provide him a chance to play.

READ MORE: (Video) Beautiful moment between Van Dijk and mascots says everything about the man

The 22-year-old had a fine performance and looks to be in amazing form at the early stages of this campaign, for both club and country.

You can watch Gravenberch’s highlights via @leaosalah on X:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions