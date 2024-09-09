(Video) Ex-Liverpool player Harry Wilson just scored most ridiculous rocket goal for Wales

What is it with Harry Wilson and scoring absolutely sensational long-range goals?
The Wales international was at it again during the September international break with an absolute rocket in The Dragons’ 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday evening.
The former Liverpool star doubled his side’s lead in their UEFA Nations League clash with a brilliant long-range effort struck from well outside the box to the disbelief of the fans attending.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of S4C (via @sgorio on X):
HARRY WILSON 🚀
Taran o ergyd gan Wilson i'r gornel uchaf!
🇲🇪 0-2 🏴 @Cymru | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/rmiwAvqaUj
