(Video) Ex-Liverpool player Harry Wilson just scored most ridiculous rocket goal for Wales

What is it with Harry Wilson and scoring absolutely sensational long-range goals?

The Wales international was at it again during the September international break with an absolute rocket in The Dragons’ 2-1 win over Montenegro on Monday evening.

The former Liverpool star doubled his side’s lead in their UEFA Nations League clash with a brilliant long-range effort struck from well outside the box to the disbelief of the fans attending.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of S4C (via @sgorio on X):