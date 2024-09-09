(Video) John Barnes has shared his thoughts on how he thinks Arne Slot is performing

Liverpool fans are enjoying life under a new manager and that is testament to the job that has been done by Arne Slot, filling the huge void left by Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking about the new boss, John Barnes said: “He’s taken all of the good elements from Jurgen Klopp but also added his own.”

It’s been a seamless transition from the Dutchman and he’s managed to combine a respect and consistency for what came before, whilst adding subtle differences.

These are changes are proving successful at the moment and let’s hope that this continues in the coming weeks and months.

