Liverpool record holder unable to hide his frustration as he fires warning shot over his future

One Liverpool player has spoken of his frustration at Anfield over a couple of decisions made by club chiefs in recent weeks.

Towards the end of August, the Reds rejected a cash-plus-player offer from Nottingham Forest for Caoimhin Kelleher, in the wake of the Merseyside club completing a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 25-year-old had indicated shortly after the end of last season that he’s eager to obtain regular first-team football, something he hasn’t had at LFC due to Alisson Becker’s continued brilliance, and the Georgian’s arrival in 2025 has made it clear that the Irishman isn’t viewed as the Brazilian’s long-term successor between the sticks.

Kelleher was unable to keep a lid on his frustration any longer, telling reporters on Monday (via Irish Examiner): “It was reported that Liverpool rejected a few bids. I feel that I’m good enough and want to go play.

“The club made the decision to sign another goalkeeper. It looks like they’ve made a decision to go a different direction but my ambition is to go play, but these things aren’t always in your control.”

Kelleher’s comments may seem like a player insubordinately throwing his toys out of the pram, but the Cork native’s annoyance is understandable.

He’s been most unfortunate to find himself at Liverpool at the same time as Alisson, who’s been among the world’s best goalkeepers throughout his six years at Anfield, and the Republic of Ireland international has been left to feed off scraps since being promoted into the first-team ranks on Merseyside.

The 25-year-old has never let the Reds down when called upon – indeed, he actually holds a club record for the most penalties saved in shootouts, which he set in the Carabao Cup win over Derby two years ago – and he played a crucial role in helping us to win that competition twice in the past three seasons.

Mamardashvili wouldn’t have been signed if he wasn’t viewed as the long-term replacement for our current number 1, and with Kelleher turning 26 in November, it’s impossible to blame him for itching to establish himself as a firm first-choice option somewhere.

It looks like he’ll never get that opportunity at Liverpool, and while the abundance of goalkeeping riches is great for the club, the downside is that it looks increasingly likely to nudge a tremendous player towards the exit door so that he can further his career in another team’s colours.

