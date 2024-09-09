(Video) Liverpool fans may have missed dazzling moment from Reds youngster on international duty

One youngster on Liverpool’s books produced a moment of magnificence on his first competitive appearance for his country over the weekend.

Kyle Kelly is yet to gain senior recognition for the Reds, with the midfielder only stepping up to the under-21 squad this year, but he was handed a start for St Kitts and Nevis in their CONCACAF Nations League clash against Cayman Islands on Saturday.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 18-year-old played a telling role in his country’s second goal during their 4-1 victory, charging from the centre circle all the way to the edge of the home side’s penalty area, where he was briefly dispossessed but won the ball back and then teed up Tiquanny Williams to double the visitors’ lead.

It was a moment which may have escaped the attention of most Liverpool fans on a weekend when the Reds’ senior stars were also in action for their countries, but it was a dazzling moment from the teenager, and one which’ll delight Arne Slot.

A first-team bow may still be some bit away for Kelly at Anfield, but more exploits like this should see him edge closer to getting the call, most likely for a matchday squad in the early rounds of a domestic cup.

You can view Kelly’s run in the lead-up to the second St Kitts and Nevis goal below, via @CNationsLeague on X: