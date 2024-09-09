Liverpool can now rule out signing Salah successor in January after £40m Saudi power play – report

Liverpool will likely be forced to move their search for attacking reinforcements beyond Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo this January.

That’s the word coming from Football Insider, with the outlet noting that the club is unwilling to part ways with the 25-year-old despite potentially strong interest in his services by that point.

This follows the loss of Ivan Toney in a £40m move from Al-Ahli, which now sees the Cameroonian’s importance to Thomas Frank’s men going up a gear.

The attacker has registered three goals in as many games in a productive start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Should Liverpool try and sign Bryan Mbeumo

It’s worth beginning this discussion by noting that Richard Hughes and Co. have already brought in quality cover in Federico Chiesa. A smart piece of business that sees Mo Salah’s right-wing position, and the rest of the forward line, covered for the campaign.

That said, and regardless of whether or not the Egyptian King secures a new contract or not, there remains a sizeable question mark over the future of our No.11’s position.

As horrifying a reality as it is to contend, there will come a time for our legendary goalscorer to move on to pastures new.

We’re big fans of the move for former Juventus man Chiesa, but can anyone confidently say he’s the long-term solution in that regard?

Time will tell, of course, though we anticipate Liverpool will be keen to secure a signing that at least mirrors a few key Salah characteristics. Mbeumo, for instance, is a left-footed right-sided wide man – a pretty crucial box in need of ticking for any new potential addition.

It’s not a need we must tick off this January, so we’re happy for the club to focus on other areas of the squad in more desperate need. Though, there’s certainly a conversation to be had over transfer strategy next summer.

