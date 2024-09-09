Liverpool get major int’l break injury boost; but UCL opponent’s £115k-p/w player suffers alleged muscle tear – reports

AC Milan may be forced to face Liverpool in their upcoming Champions League clash without the talents of Ismael Bennacer.

This update comes from the Algerian national team via Sempre Milan, with the outlet reporting the midfielder suffered an injury during training.

A further update from Sempre Milan relays rumours (Il Mattino) that the footballer (on £115,308-a-week, according to Capology) may have suffered a serious muscle tear, which could leave him sidelined for two to three months.

Such suggestions have yet to be confirmed, however, and it remains to be seen what Paulo Fonseca’s medical team makes of the 26-year-old’s latest injury concern.

Positive injury news for Liverpool and Alexis Mac Allister

We’d like to start off by wishing Bennacer an extremely quick recovery ahead of our upcoming meeting this September.

Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom as far as injuries are concerned. Arne Slot and Co. will be breathing a sigh of relief after TyC Sports confirmed Alexis Mac Allister is set to travel with Argentina for their Tuesday clash with Luis Diaz’s Colombia.

This follows a difficult week of conflicting updates on the severity of our No.10’s fitness, with the midfielder having missed a prior training session due to a ‘muscle load’ issue.

Thankfully, if no further concerns arise during and around La Albiceleste’s next international clash, we should have our Argentine international available for duty ahead of our Premier League tie with Nottingham Forest.

