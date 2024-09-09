‘Finally’: Ex-PL midfielder praises Liverpool man who looks ‘super dynamic’

Liverpool fans have enjoyed a solid start to the season and there has been plenty of reasons to praise most members of our squad, although one man has received some more.

Speaking on NOS Voetbal, Rafael van der Vaart said: ‘Ryan Gravenberch is playing very good!

‘Super sharp, looking like a free man, super dynamic, always between the lines. He is playing with so much confidence, it’s finally coming out.’

It’s great to see that the fine form that’s been on show under Arne Slot since the start of the campaign has been carried onto the international stage for our midfielder.

Due to the volume of the calls for a fresh No.6 option within our squad, there were worries as to whether the Dutchman could fulfill this role to a high enough standard.

But instead of seeing a young player who struggled to maintain a consistent level of performance and fitness in the last campaign, the former Bayern Munich player looks like a new man.

Long may this form of Ryan Gravenberch’s continue and he will be hoping to hear plenty more praise from pundits for the rest of this season.

The 22-year-old’s confidence must be sky high at present and this should mean that we see many more performances at this impressive level.

