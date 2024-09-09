Report claims Liverpool have already agreed major behind-the-scenes deal to begin next summer

Liverpool fans have been clamouring for news of contract extensions for Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but while that wait goes on, it’s emerged that one major behind-the-scenes deal has already been agreed for next summer.

According to Footy Headlines, the Reds will – as expected – partner with Adidas as their kit supplier from the 2025/26 season, with the German manufacturer taking over from Nike.

The report claims that the ‘deal is signed’ and the kit designs ‘are ready and sealed’ in what appears to be the firmest indicator yet of the projected changeover, and it’s suggested that an official announcement could be made by the club in January.

The contract with Nike concludes at the end of this season after five years, which is also purported to be the length of the impending Adidas deal, which is projected to yield upwards of the £30m per annum (plus 20% royalties) that Liverpool currently receive from the American supplier.

When Sport Business reported earlier this year that Liverpool are set to team up with Adidas once again from 2025, the reaction from Reds fans on social media was overwhelmingly positive.

The German manufacturer made LFC’s kits between 1985 and 1996, with the partnership renewed from 2006 to 2012, and some of the kits from the mid to late 80s have gone on to achieve cult status among the fan base.

Also, while the return of the classic ‘trefoil’ logo on some teams’ Adidas shirts for this season has been hailed by many supporters of the clubs involved, the use of a vertical Nike swoosh on our new third kit hasn’t been received with universal popularity, despite its admirable message of celebrating the exponential growth of women’s football in recent years.

The rumoured switch in manufacturer already seems to have gone down very well with a lot of Liverpool fans from a design perspective, and if – as reported – the proposed deal is an improvement financially on our current contract, that can only be good news.

We can surely expect a series of purported concept kits to do the rounds on social media over the next few months, and we’re already eagerly awaiting what the official designs might behold!

