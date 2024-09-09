(Video) Liverpool youngster scores again in seriously impressive international performance

Liverpool have a host of players plying their trade on international duty this week and few have impressed more than one young player that we all love watching.

After scoring in the match with Portugal’s Under-18s, Trey Nyoni struck again with a fine finish against the French.

It’s not just his goal scoring, it’s the all-round performance of the 17-year-old that has impressed so many in the academy and with the brief glimpses we’ve been given in the first team.

