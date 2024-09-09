‘He’s expected to…’ – Journalist shares Mac Allister fitness update after Argentina injury scare

There’s been some encouraging news on the injury front for Alexis Mac Allister after a somewhat disjointed few days for the Liverpool midfielder.

The 25-year-old missed one training session for Argentina prior to last Thursday’s match against Chile, in which he started and scored but left the pitch in the closing minutes with what was later reported to be adductor discomfort.

As per Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, he was set to train separately from his teammates in the lead-up to Tuesday’s fixture away to Colombia.

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to X to share an injury update from TyC Sports, who claimed that Mac Allister’s injury is ‘not serious or worrying’, adding that ‘he’s expected to be fit next week as planned’ and will travel with Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the match in Barranquilla.

🔴🇦🇷 Alexis Mac Allister’s injury is not serious or worrying, he’s expected to be fit next week as planned. He’s travelling with Scaloni’s squad for Argentina next game, as TyC Sports reported. pic.twitter.com/cPgmXkm5hm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2024

It’s been an eventful week for Mac Allister in terms of his fitness, with every update on him alternating between encouraging and worrying.

The latest news is positive, with the midfielder likely to be fine for the Colombia game. If he can come through that fixture unscathed, he should then be all clear to maintain his record of starting in every Premier League match so far this season.

Arne Slot might be hoping that the 25-year-old’s issues in recent days see him benched against Luis Diaz and co, although we’d imagine that Scaloni will start the former Brighton man if he’s available tomorrow night.

At this point, every Liverpool fan will simply be hoping that Mac Allister doesn’t endure any further complications in South America and that he can get back to Merseyside in good nick for a hectic post-international window fixture load for his club.

The head coach has reaped the benefits of having a settled starting line-up so far, with just one change to the team in our first three matches. Hopefully he’ll have better luck in terms of injuries this season than Jurgen Klopp encountered in his final year at Anfield.

