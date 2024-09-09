(Image) Liverpool fans will love what Mamardashvili with Georgian supporters

Liverpool have a new signing that none of us have yet seen with a liverbird on his chest but Giorgi Mamardashvili may well have already won some supporters over.

Following Georgia’s convincing victory over Czechia, our new goalkeeper jumped into the stands to celebrate with his nation’s fans.

Not only this but the 23-year-old grabbed a megaphone and started songs for those in the stands to join in.

This is certainly something we could get on board with seeing on the Kop one day!

You can view the picture of Mamardashvili via @FabrizioRomano on X:

