(Video) Salah opens up on ‘conversations’ he’s had with Slot about Liverpool future

Mo Salah has started this season in fine form and many Liverpool fans will be hoping that this can continue for many weeks, months and even years to come.

Speaking about changes Arne Slot has made to his game, the Egyptian said: “We’ve had a few conversations, I think so far the team is playing good which is the most important thing – myself also playing well.

“We just need to carry and try to win a big trophy this season.”

It’s a perfect answer from the 32-year-old that shows he’s looking ahead to winning more silverware for the Reds in this campaign.

We’ll now all be hoping that his stay extends past the end of his current deal.

You can watch Salah’s comments on Slot (from 0:25) via Premier League on YouTube:

