(Video) Salah’s savage comments about Roma goal scoring shows Liverpool pressures

Mo Salah is one of the best finishers in Liverpool history and it seems that every game he plays ends in a new record being broken, something which certainly isn’t slowing down.

Asked whether he thought of himself as a goal scorer before moving to Anfield, the Egyptian said: “No, I think that’s developed with time.

“When I was in Rome I scored, in two seasons I scored 30 goals – now if I scored 30 goals in two seasons they’re going to kill me here!”

It was a moment of comic timing from the 32-year-old that provided an insight into the raised pressures of the Premier League and his improved personal performance level since joining the Reds.

30 goals across two seasons used to be impressive for a winger but the standards have now been set for everyone else by our club legend.

You can watch Salah’s comments on Slot (from 1:18) via Premier League on YouTube:

