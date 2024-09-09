(Video) ‘He’s definitely one of…’ – Dominic Solanke finds one ex-Liverpool teammate ‘scary’

Dominic Solanke has described one former Liverpool teammate as ‘scary’ in effusively praising the player in question.

The Tottenham striker spent just one year at Anfield together with Virgil van Dijk in 2018, with the duo having only two more matches as teammates (nine) than opponents (seven) in their respective careers.

However, when asked in a Sky Sports feature to name the hardest defender he’s faced in his career, the 26-year-old didn’t even need to pause for thought as to his answer.

Solanke replied: “I’d probably say Van Dijk. He’s a scary thing – big, strong, good on the ball, aggressive. I think he’s definitely one of the best defenders in our time, and I’d say he’s the most difficult [centre-back opponent].”

All of the traits mentioned by the Spurs forward have been evident in the Liverpool captain throughout his time at Anfield, and the former is speaking from a position of having trained and played alongside the Dutchman for 12 months.

It also underlines the esteem in which Van Dijk is held among his Premier League peers, and why so many Reds fans are begging the club to tie him down to a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer.

You can view Solanke’s comments on Van Dijk below, via @SkySportsPL on X: