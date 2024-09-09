Virgil van Dijk may have just offered the biggest clue yet about his Liverpool future

Virgil van Dijk has dropped a massive hint over his Liverpool future, which has been the subject of much discussion now that he’s into the final year of his current contract.

The 33-year-old prompted speculation over his long-terms plans at both club and international level when, in the immediate aftermath of Netherlands’ Euro 2024 semi-final defeat to England in July, he said that he’d ‘think carefully’ about what he wants to do (The Athletic).

However, the Reds captain has now pledged his allegiance to both LFC and his national team for the foreseeable, having voiced his intentions over the weekend.

The Dutchman said (via The Mirror): “At both teams I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years. I am human, I have emotions too. You start thinking all kinds of things, especially just after a game like the elimination [by England] in the very last minute.

“I also understand that it came across unclear on how I stood in all this, because after the match I was so disappointed and full of emotion. It perhaps came across as if it had been my last international match. I did have doubts that night and I did hint at that.”

For Van Dijk himself to publicly indicate that he wants to remain with Liverpool is the biggest clue yet as to his future at club level. While his comments were made primarily in the context of his national side, the reference to ‘both teams’ suggests that he also views himself as an integral presence at Anfield.

The defender will turn 34 next July and is already earning £220,000 per week on Merseyside (Capology), so any prospective new deal will almost certainly be his last before he calls time on his glorious stint with the Reds.

Fans would accept that he’s not going to be playing with us for a great deal longer and that, at some stage, the club will need to properly plan for life after him, but the manner of his performances in recent months indicate that he still has plenty to offer to Arne Slot’s team.

Now that Van Dijk has hinted at his desire to remain with Liverpool, the ball is in Richard Hughes’ court to interpret that signal as the trigger to get cracking on contract talks with our colossal number 4.

When your captain tells you that he wants to stay put for another while, the logical next step is to facilitate his wishes. Let’s get it sorted sooner rather than later!

