(Video) What Trent & Gordon were spotted doing before England v Ireland is telling

We love to see a plan come together on the pitch.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Anthony Gordon had one combination down to almost a perfect T, with the No.66 seen finding his England teammate with a truly world-class through ball that carved through the Irish defence.

The pair were apparently spotted concocting the plan, which almost resulted in the Newcastle United footballer opening the scoring, ahead of time.

It’s a shame the former Everton star couldn’t convert – our vice-skipper’s pass was more than deserving of a finish of equally stupendous quality.

Just goes to show how remarkable a footballer Trent is that such a move was pulled together with incredible ease.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @England: