Sergio Aguero drops Liverpool title verdict after what he’s seen from the Reds so far under Slot

Sergio Aguero has given his assessment of Liverpool’s Premier League title chances this season after a perfect start to life under Arne Slot.

The Reds went into the September international break with a 100% record, with only goals scored keeping them off the top of the table, where Manchester City currently sit.

The Argentine striker, who helped the Etihad Stadium outfit to narrowly fend us off in two title races, expects us to be challenging near the summit this term, but stressed that it’ll take more than a strong start to end up as champions.

Aguero told Stake.com (via The Mirror): “Liverpool started really strong, especially considering the end of the Klopp era. They’ve proved to still be one of the teams to beat to get the title, just like it has been over the past few seasons.

“Then again, it’s not about the start of the season, it’s about landing the finish. The Premier League is all about consistency, so that’s the element to make note of.”

Not many pundits had Liverpool classed as genuine title contenders before the season started, and Aguero is right in stating that how the Reds finish the campaign is every bit as important (if not more so) than how they begin it.

However, Slot has negotiated every hurdle he’s encountered so far, and while it’s far too early to make any definitive judgements about our ability to push for ultimate supremacy, his side have done everything asked of them up to this point.

An intense run of fixtures later in the autumn, when we face Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, Aston Villa and City in the space of six weeks, in among Champions League commitments – will tell us a lot more about where LFC sit among the contenders for the big prizes.

If Liverpool can come through that hugely challenging period at or within touching distance of the Premier League summit, talk of a prolonged title charge is sure to gather momentum.

As Aguero referenced, though, his former club often hit the turbo after the New Year, reeling off winning sequences which were morale-sapping for their rivals. That is the challenge the Reds must conquer when that stage of the season comes around.

For now, it’s about facing one hurdle at a time and ensuring that we’re in a position to attack for the crown when the home straight comes into view.

