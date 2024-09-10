‘Special’ – Alisson heaps praise on two Liverpool teammates who’ve hit the ground running this season

Alisson Becker has singled out two of his Liverpool teammates for praise following their impressive start to the new campaign.

Arne Slot’s side have started the season in emphatic fashion winning all three games and are yet to concede a goal.

Our No.1 between the sticks has been at his world-class best while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been just as impressive ahead of him.

It’s Mo Salah and Luis Diaz who the former Roma stopper has highlighted for their strong performances in recent weeks however, with the pair registering 10 goal contributions between them already.

“He [Salah] is a special player but he makes it look normal,” Alisson told liverpoolfc.com. “But when you look to his numbers, it’s unbelievable.

“The way Lucho is playing as well – his contribution to the team, his goalscoring, his movements, the things he can do when he has the ball.”

The attacking duo have been exhilarating at the top end of the pitch during our opening three games. Every time either of them are on the ball you get the feeling that something is about to happen.

Salah has three goals and three assists so far while Diaz has three goals and one assist. If they can continue to perform how they have been in recent weeks then there’s no reason why we won’t be challenging on all four fronts this term.

There were talks about our No.7 moving away from the club in the summer but he appears to have put all of that behind him and is focussing on performing well in a red shirt.

The Egyptian King, meanwhile, has entered the final year of his current Anfield deal and that’s something which needs addressing sooner rather than later.

