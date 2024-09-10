Alisson Becker just shared the secret behind Liverpool’s 100% start under Arne Slot

Alisson Becker has praised his Liverpool teammates’ work-rate and defensive output, crediting it with helping the Merseysiders secure a 100% record from their opening games in 2024/25.

The Reds secured wins against Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United, scoring seven goals and maintaining clean sheets in all three ties.

“But what I want to highlight is the hard work of these guys defensive-wise. They are running a lot, they are working so hard for the team when they don’t have the ball – I think this is what is making us win these games at the beginning of the season,” the Brazil international was quoted as saying by liverpoolfc.com.

“So we have to keep those things ongoing – not only Mo and Lucho but the other boys as well, Diogo [Jota], the midfielders, the line of four, everybody.

“We are working so hard and this is what should be the highlight from our side.”

Arne Slot’s side will next take on Nottingham Forest this coming Saturday before our opening Champions League tie against AC Milan the following week.

Alisson is the only Premier League goalkeeper yet to concede a single goal this term.

Manchester United a clear example of Liverpool’s work-rate

Whilst some may feel inclined to give the credit to Casemiro’s inept display, it’s worth highlighting that every Liverpool goal during our 3-0 win at Old Trafford came as a result of turnovers in the opposition half.

Yes, we’ll more than likely face a significantly higher quality of opposition than Erik ten Hag’s men, though we’d be foolish to ignore the fundamentals that have been on display so far.

It all starts with the basics instilled during Jurgen Klopp’s nine-year tenure at the helm. A willingness to win the ball in the opposition half and exploit the disorganisation.

This will naturally evolve into maintaining higher degrees of possession under our new head coach, though it’s exciting to see that key principles haven’t vanished after our German tactician’s departure.

