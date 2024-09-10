Fans won’t believe who ex-Liverpool winger Victor Moses just signed for

Liverpool fans will remember Victor Moses for his ill-fated loan spell in the nearly-season of 2013/14 under Brendan Rodgers.

Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge were in full swing and Steven Gerrard was still captaining and playing for the Anfield-based outfit.

The Nigerian winger only managed 22 appearances and two goals across all competitions for the Reds, with a loan to Stoke City following in 2014.

Now, eight years after his loan spell with West Ham United came to an end, the footballer has found himself back in English football with Luton Town, as was confirmed on the club’s official X account.

Welcome to the Town, @VictorMoses! 🇳🇬 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) September 10, 2024

The Hatters have suffered a poor start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign, with three defeats and a draw in their opening round of fixtures.

A nomadic career set for a fairytale ending?

It’s been a somewhat turbulent decade for our former Red who, since joining Chelsea in 2012, has seen himself shipped out on loan to six different clubs between 2013-2021.

There was a brief moment when Moses was offered the opportunity to settle in Russian football with Spartak Moscow, but it’s hardly been a career to savour following his ill-advised switch to Stamford Bridge.

Perhaps the 33-year-old can enjoy a fine ending to his playing career and help Rob Edwards’ men restore themselves to the top-half of the Championship table.

What a story it would be for the wide man to help Luton climb the rungs and perhaps secure a return back to Premier League football.

