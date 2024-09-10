(Video) Gravenberch emulates Trent magic with inch-perfect assist inside two minutes v Germany

Ryan Gravenberch had a rather unhappy year in German football with Bayern Munich, and he’s taken it out on their national team inside the opening two minutes of Netherlands’ clash against the four-time world champions tonight.

There were just 94 seconds on the clock in Amsterdam when the Liverpool midfielder took possession in the centre circle, taking one touch to control the ball before playing an inch-perfect through pass to Tijjani Reijnders, who dispatched it with aplomb past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to open the scoring.

Three days after an equally brilliant pass through the middle from Trent Alexander-Arnold was pivotal in the lead-up to Declan Rice’s goal for England against Republic of Ireland, his Reds teammate produced a moment of similar quality and claimed an assist in the process.

Gravenberch has enjoyed a tremendous start to the season at club level, and after being publicly called out by Ronald Koeman last week, the 22-year-old provided the perfect riposte to the Oranje boss with that silky delivery to set up the opening goal tonight.

You can check out Gravenberch’s assist for Reijnders below, taken from Viaplay’s match coverage and shared via @sporttvportugal on X: