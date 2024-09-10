James Pearce shares news of Liverpool injury boost ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost regarding one player ahead of the resumption of their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Curtis Jones had missed the Reds’ last two games prior to the international break due to a minor muscle problem.

However, as per James Pearce for The Athletic, the 23-year-old has now returned to full training, having completed his recovery programme on Merseyside.

Jones’ return to the fold comes at a very good time for Liverpool, who are facing into a hectic period of seven matches in 22 days, during which Arne Slot will be counting on every member of his first-team squad.

His comeback may be all the more appreciated after the muscle problems which have affected Alexis Mac Allister during this international window, with the 25-year-old limping out of Argentina’s win over Chile last week but set to be passed fit for tonight’s clash against Colombia.

The Toxteth native hasn’t featured for the Reds since the Premier League campaign began, although his goal in the pre-season friendly win over Manchester United was an ideal way to make an early impression on his new boss.

Depending on whether the Liverpool players who are still away with their countries all return to Merseyside without any injury complications, Jones is unlikely to go straight into the starting line-up for the clash against Forest on Saturday.

However, with six more matches in quick succession after that game, it seems almost certain that he’ll be called upon a few times by Slot.

The 23-year-old’s tally of 14 Premier League starts last season was his most for a single campaign. If he wants to surpass that number this term, he’ll need to seize every opportunity that he gets under the new regime at Anfield.

