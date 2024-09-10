Not just Zubimendi: Another Liverpool-linked midfielder opted against Anfield move in summer

Liverpool were evidently hoping to strengthen their midfield ranks during the summer transfer window, but ultimately they didn’t sign any player for that part of the squad.

As we know all too well, Martin Zubimendi emerged as the Reds’ top target in early August, only for the Spaniard to decide that he’d prefer to remain with Real Sociedad.

Another midfielder to be linked with a possible move to Anfield in recent months was Teun Koopmeiners, but the ex-Atalanta player instead joined Juventus, and it appears that other prospective suitors hadn’t a hope of beating the Bianconeri to his signature.

In a quote relayed by Fabrizio Romano via X, the Dutchman stated: “Maybe yes, other clubs were interested in me this summer… but I was only interested in Juventus.”

Such was Koopmeiners’ desire to join the Turin giants that, prior to the transfer, he went AWOL from Atalanta training, much to the fury of Nerazzurri manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

From a Liverpool perspective, that may appear to be a red flag – if the player was willing to go to such lengths to try and force through a move from the Europa League holders, what’s to say that he wouldn’t do so again at any other club he represents in his career?

He would’ve given the Reds another experienced natural defensive midfield option had he come to Anfield (in addition to being able to play as a number 8 or 10), although Arne Slot’s use of his compatriot Ryan Gravenberch in that role has worked a treat so far.

It was telling that, unlike with Zubimendi, it never got to a stage where LFC were about to put money on the table for Koopmeiners. Perhaps there was a realisation that he only had eyes for Juventus, or maybe he just wasn’t deemed a perfect fit in the way that the Spaniard was.

In truth, this was a transfer race we were never going to win. Let’s hope that a Dutch midfielder who’s already at Liverpool will leave us with no regrets over missing out on his international teammate.

