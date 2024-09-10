Report: Liverpool ready for transfer bombshell as summer arrival heralds exit of 31-y/o Klopp favourite

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sanction the sale of Alisson Becker should they receive an attractive offer from Saudi Arabia.

This claim comes from Fichajes, with the outlet pointing to the recent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer as an indication of what to expect in the future.

The report suggests that it would be ‘ideal’ for Arne Slot’s men to part ways with their long-serving No.1 in order to free up a spot for the aforementioned Georgian international to transition into the squad.

Alisson signed for the Merseysiders from AS Roma for £67m (a then record-breaking deal for a goalkeeper) back in 2018.

Will Alisson Becker leave Liverpool next summer?

What possible justification could we have for allowing our Brazilian sensation to depart in 2025?

For starters, his current terms don’t expire until 2027 – so there’s no immediate rush to make a decision either way on his future. Though, ideally, we’d hope some talks would take place over the possibility of a contract extension.

More to the point, Alisson admitted he’s more than happy staying put at the club despite Saudi interest.

“I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy,” the former Roma shotstopper said (in quotes carried by BBC Sport).

“I never got to the point where I was talking about wages and things like this. It was just interest, but when you hear about the numbers the other players are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.”

Our No.1 is at the peak of his powers and remains one of the (if not the) leading goalkeepers in world football.

If he were 35 years of age, we could understand the club being potentially keen to begin the transition process. But at 31, it would be premature, in our view, to push him out the door next summer.

As such, we’d urge fans to take this report with the finest pinch of salt.

