Liverpool gem lauded with two-word praise from Man City ace on Instagram after 4-duel masterclass

One Liverpool youngster has received glowing praise from a Manchester City counterpart on social media after his most recent international performance.

Tyler Morton helped England’s under-21s to a 4-1 win over Austria in a friendly at Kenilworth Road on Monday night, after which he posted a series of images from the game to his Instagram profile, captioning the post with salute and lion emojis.

The Reds midfielder was swiftly lauded by several of his Young Lions teammates, including James McAteee, who commented: ‘The best’.

The 21-year-old can be very pleased with his contribution to the victory, having completed 88% of his passes and 100% of his dribbles, made two tackles won four of his five duels, executed three key passes and created one ‘big chance’ (Sofascore).

Morton hasn’t had a look-in for Liverpool since the Premier League season started, but his display in England colours may well have put him in the frame for inclusion in the matchday squad for upcoming fixtures, and possibly a start in the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham in two weeks’ time.

You can view Morton’s post and McAtee’s comment below, via tylermorton6 on Instagram: