(Video) Mo Salah continues fine start to season with easiest goal he’ll ever score

Mo Salah has hit the ground running for Liverpool during the early weeks of the new campaign with three goals and three assists in three games.

His fine start to the season has led to Reds supporters already calling for the club to offer the Egyptian a fresh deal with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

Fans of the Egypt national side will be delighted that they don’t need to worry about the prospect of the 32-year-old letting his contract expire or moving elsewhere, and they will also be delighted at the fact Salah got himself on the scoresheet for the Pharaohs this evening.

The Liverpool No.11 found the back of the net from close range to put Hossam Hassan’s side 3-0 up against Botswana in a AFCON qualifier before Mostafa Fathi added a fourth late on.

Egypt have won three and drew the other of their four qualifiers so far and look set to book their spot at the tournament which will take place in Morocco next year.

Salah’s strike this evening may very well be the easiest he’s ever scored – but they all count!

